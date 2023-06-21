Pebble launches new luxury smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Pebble launched a new luxury smartwatch in India. The wearable named ‘Cosmos Vogue’ is available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499 via the official Pebble website. The Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch comes in 4 colours- Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Obsidian Black, and Classic Gold.

The Pebble Cosmos Vogue sports a metallic rectangular dial with rounded edges, both silicone and metallic magnetic straps, and a rotating crown. The watch comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness and includes an Always-on display feature. It also supports Bluetooth calling, letting users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The wearable has AI voice assistant support like Google Assistant and Siri and is compatible with both iOS as well as Android devices.

The smartwatch packs several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also offers multiple sports modes and activity trackers. It is backed by a 240mAh battery with support for wired magnetic charging. Other features include an alarm, zen mode, display timer, step pedometer, interchangeable straps, and notifications for calls, SMS, email, WhatsApp and social media, among others.