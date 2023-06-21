Realme Narzo 60 series officially teased in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese technology brand Realme teased Realme Narzo 60 series in India. The teaser was shared on the Twitter handle of Realme. The new smartphone series will be launched in the Indian markets soon.

According to the teaser, the phone will be able to store over ‘250,000 photos’. More details of the smartphone will be revealed on July 22 and July 26.

As per reports, the handset would be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It is likely run on Android 13 with the company’s customised Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.

According to reports, the handset will launch in India as a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G, which sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. That smartphone is also equipped with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel sensor selfies and video chats.