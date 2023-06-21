DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

SAFF Championship 2023: Indian men’s football team to face Pakistan today: Possible playing XI

Jun 21, 2023, 02:13 pm IST

Bengaluru: In football, Indian men’s football team will face Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023 today. The match will be held  at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will start at 7:30 P.M.

8 teams are participating in the 14th edition of the SAFF Championship.  These teams were divided into 2 groups. Group A comprises India, Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan while Group B consists of Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. The group stage will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 2 teams from each group will then play the semi-final on July 1st . The will be played on July 8th.

Sunil Chhetri-led India are the highest-ranked team in Group A. They are 101st in the FIFA rankings. Kuwait are world No. 143 followed by Nepal at 174. Nepal was the runners-up in the last edition in 2021. Pakistan is ranked lowest at 195th.  India has won SAFF Championship 8 times and is  the most successful team in the tournament.

Also Read: Man checks out of 5-star hotel in Delhi after two years without paying bill of Rs. 58 lakh

Predicted playing XI:

India (4-2-3-1): GStoryurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Pakistan (4-4-2): Yousuf Butt (GK), Mamoon Moosa Khan, Muhammad Sufyan Asif, Abdullah Iqbal, Ali Khan Niazi, Otis Khan, Ali UzairMahmood, Easah Suliman, Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, Hassan Bashir

Tags
shortlink
Jun 21, 2023, 02:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button