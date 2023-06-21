SAFF Championship 2023: Indian men’s football team to face Pakistan today: Possible playing XI

Bengaluru: In football, Indian men’s football team will face Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023 today. The match will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will start at 7:30 P.M.

8 teams are participating in the 14th edition of the SAFF Championship. These teams were divided into 2 groups. Group A comprises India, Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan while Group B consists of Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. The group stage will be played in a single round-robin format. The top 2 teams from each group will then play the semi-final on July 1st . The will be played on July 8th.

Sunil Chhetri-led India are the highest-ranked team in Group A. They are 101st in the FIFA rankings. Kuwait are world No. 143 followed by Nepal at 174. Nepal was the runners-up in the last edition in 2021. Pakistan is ranked lowest at 195th. India has won SAFF Championship 8 times and is the most successful team in the tournament.

Predicted playing XI:

India (4-2-3-1): GStoryurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Pakistan (4-4-2): Yousuf Butt (GK), Mamoon Moosa Khan, Muhammad Sufyan Asif, Abdullah Iqbal, Ali Khan Niazi, Otis Khan, Ali UzairMahmood, Easah Suliman, Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, Hassan Bashir