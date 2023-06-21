Shashi Tharoor praised government on Congress’ tweet about Yoga Day

In addition to remembering Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, Shashi Tharoor, a senior party figure, said on Wednesday that ‘we should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government,’ for establishing the International Day of Yoga through the UN.

In a tweet, the Congress said, ‘On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising yoga and even made it a part of national policy.’

‘Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art and philosophy in our physical and mental wellbeing and take steps to incorporate it in our lives,’ the party said.

The Congress also released a picture of Nehru doing a headstand and practising yoga.

Tagging the Congress’ tweet, Tharoor said, ‘Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived and popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalising International Yoga Day through the @UN.’

‘As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and it’s great to see it recognised,’ he said.

The goal of the International Day of Yoga is to increase public awareness of yoga’s numerous advantages throughout the world. The International Day of Yoga was declared by the United Nations in December 2014 in recognition of its widespread appeal.