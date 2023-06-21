To discuss sensitive content, Karnataka government will meet with social media sites

The Karnataka government will soon hold talks with social media platforms and websites like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to reign in delicate posts that can trigger communal conflicts.

The creation of a cyber security wing at each police station is also being discussed, according to Home Minister G Parameshwara, in an effort to address the problems at the jurisdictional level and reduce the number of such cases.

‘We have watched it very carefully. Without proper identification (of perpetrators) some are making postings on sensitive issues from unknown places; they are also posting issues that may incite people. From cyber cells and cyber police stations, efforts are on to block them, but to remove such posts we need to communicate to sites like Facebook or Google and they have their own certain procedures to follow,’ Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, ‘In several instances, they don’t cooperate properly. So we have decided to call those company representatives, like their India or regional heads, and talk to them and come to an understanding, as there is no proper correspondence to our communications or mails on several instances.’

The meeting will be held soon, he said, adding that the administration is on the lookout for posts that have a communal theme or could incite conflicts between communities. He made his statement the day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the government to crack down on false information.

When asked if the government will meet with representatives of all social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, Parameshwara responded, ‘Yes, we will have to speak to everyone, as all these platforms are used. In several cases, postings are done from foreign soil or unknown numbers. We may not know the source, but they (company) will know, based on which action can be initiated.’

According to him, the government has taken the problem “very seriously” because the number of such incidents is rising. ‘To say why it is increasing is difficult, but in recent times cyber crime is increasing, like hacking of bank accounts or cards. Such incidents have increased nationally and internationally,’ he added.

The minister stated that efforts are being made to stop it by raising awareness and emphasising the necessity of police stations handling cyber security. Although there are specific police stations for cyber security, there are already debates about adding the service to all police stations.

‘If there is a separate wing for cyber security at all police stations, cases can be monitored and dealt with in the stations’ jurisdiction itself, so the number of cases may come down,’ he said, speaking of cases other than national and international ones.