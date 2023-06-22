2 killed, 10 injured as four-wheeler collides with truck in MP’s Shajapur

Shajapur: Two persons died and 10 others sustained injuries after their four-wheeler collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, a police official said on Thursday. The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Rojwas toll plaza on National Highway (NH)-52 in Shajapur district, police officer B L Dabi said.

‘A four-wheeler collided with a truck in which two people died while 10 people got injured. Of the injured, four were referred to Indore for better treatment’, he said. The victims were going to Shajapur from Ujjain when they met with the accident near Rojwas toll plaza, the police officer said. On receiving the information about the mishap, the police reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital, he added.