Auction house announces the sale of a letter written by a Uruguayan passenger aboard the infamous Titanic

An intriguing historical item is set to be sold at an auction house in Montevideo, as they announce the upcoming sale of a letter written by a Uruguayan passenger who was aboard the infamous Titanic. The auction for this artifact, which provides a rare glimpse into the world of the ill-fated luxury liner, will begin with bidding starting at $16,440, as reported by AFP.

Even after more than a century since the sinking of the Titanic, the intrigue surrounding its story continues to captivate. Currently, an intense search is underway for a tourist submersible that went missing while en route to the North Atlantic. The submersible was on a mission to explore the remains of the Titanic, which rest nearly four kilometers below the ocean surface.

The year 1912 marked a significant milestone in maritime history when the Titanic, on its maiden voyage from England to New York, collided with an iceberg and tragically sank, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers and crew. It wasn’t until 1985, more than seven decades later, that the wreckage of the Titanic was finally discovered.

Now, a letter penned by Ramon Artagaveytia Gomez, a 71-year-old Uruguayan businessman, just days before the ship’s sinking, is set to be auctioned on June 30. The two-page letter, sent from Queenstown, Ireland, reflects Gomez’s awe of the opulent first-class surroundings on the ship, as he describes everything as “new and rich.” Notably, the letter also includes a handwritten note from the recipient, declaring it to be Ramon’s last letter.

In addition to the Titanic letter, the auction will feature artifacts from another maritime tragedy: the Admiral Graf Spee, a battleship associated with the Third Reich. Following the Battle of the River Plate off the coast of Montevideo, the ship’s captain, Hans Langsdorff, scuttled the vessel on December 17, 1939. Among the auction items are a pair of battleship binoculars and a dress jacket worn by a crew member, offering collectors and history enthusiasts a unique opportunity to own tangible remnants from this significant era in naval warfare.

As the auction date draws near, collectors and Titanic enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the event. According to the auction house, the bidding for the Titanic letter is expected to start in the range of $20,550 to $34,250, as reported by AFP. Whether it’s the tragic tale of the Titanic or the remnants of the Graf Spee, these artifacts serve as tangible connections to pivotal moments in history.