‘Black Cocaine’ worth Rs 32 crore seized at Ahmedabad Airport; Brazilian national arrested

Ahmedabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday arrested one Brazilian national for allegedly trying to smuggle 3.21 Kg of ‘Black Cocaine’ worth Rs 32 crore at Ahmedabad Airport. DRI said that based on specific intelligence it intercepted a Brazilian national travelling from Sau Paulo Airport to Ahmedabad International Airport.

‘Examination of the passenger, trolley and cabin bag did not reveal any concealment. However, it was observed that the base and walls of the bag had an unusually thick rubbery material. Examination by canines squad and testing by field testing kit resulted negative for the presence of contraband’, a senior official said. DRI said that the substance recovered, weighing 3.221 kgs, has been seized and a person has been arrested. A team of FSL was also called for an examination.

‘The said rubbery material was observed to be very brittle and turning granular on applying pressure. Hence, a team of officers from Forensic Science Lab, Ahmedabad was called on the spot. The FSL officers examined the said granular black substance with a specialized field testing kit which showed positive for the presence of cocaine’, the official said. ‘It was found that the said rubbery substance is called ‘black cocaine’ wherein cocaine is mixed with charcoal and other chemicals to give it a black rubbery appearance to camouflage and to evade detection by Canines and field testing kit’, the official added. Further investigation is underway into the incident.