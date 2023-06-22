Car-truck collided in Karnataka, 1 died 5 injured

According to police sources, a car and a container truck collided on the Mani-Mysuru Highway, resulting in one fatality and five injuries.

Ravi, a resident of Bengaluru, has been identified as the deceased. A hospital has treated the injured truck driver Eshwar, 42, of Kulai, as well as the injured car passengers Nithin, Chandrashekar, Harsha, and Jagadish.

Two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. When the truck’s brakes failed when it was travelling to Mangaluru, it struck the automobile at

Devarakolli turned over before it was close Sampaje. According to sources, the people in the car were travelling from Dharmasthala to Madikeri.