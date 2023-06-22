CEO of Applied Materials meets PM Modi; Remarks ‘its India’s time to shine’

Washington DC: After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gary E. Dickerson, the President and CEO of Applied Materials, expressed his belief that it is India’s time to drive remarkable growth and shine.

‘I deeply believe this is India’s time to shine. We will be announcing soon an innovation centre in India that will focus on innovation in equipment. We have very high confidence that working together with India, we can create tremendous success’, Dickerson said. Acknowledging that India is a trusted partner, he recognised the exceptional talent that India possesses, which is appreciated by many countries worldwide.

‘This is India’s time to drive incredible growth. And applied is looking forward to working together with PM Modi and everyone in India to achieve tremendous success together. India is a trusted partner and many countries around the world to see the trust and tremendous talent that India has’, he added. ‘I am just so impressed with India and I believe that the opportunity for India’s growth in the semiconductor industry is now’, Dickerson added.

PM Modi, who arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, met Sanjay Mehrotra, President-CEO of Micron Technology. Recently, India and the US have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing the Semiconductor Supply chain during India – USA 5th Commercial Dialogue 2023, which can help India realize its long-nurtured dream of becoming a hub for electronic goods.

The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative mechanism between the two governments on semiconductor supply chain resiliency and diversification in view of the US’s CHIPS and Science Act and India’s Semiconductor Mission. The US and China are giants in chip manufacturing. So, this pact with the US to strengthen cooperation in the semiconductor sector to facilitate commercial opportunities and the development of innovation ecosystems is likely to help India immensely. He also met and H Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and CEO, of General Electic and CEO of General Electic Aerospace.

GE Aerospace has big plans to ramp up its Indian operations. The company is seeking to consolidate its position as the engine supplier of choice as India’s commercial airliners place record orders for hundreds of planes with demand for air travel soaring in the subcontinent post-Covid. PM Modi will attend the state dinner on Thursday which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. And will also address the UN Congress of representatives on June 22.