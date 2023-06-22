Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Price of depreciated in the Kerala market for third day in a row. Gold price slipped down by Rs 480 per 8 gram in last three days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,600, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures were trading lower. The August Gold futures were trading at Rs 58,635 per 10 gram, down Rs 79 or 0.13%. The July Silver futures dropped Rs 429 per kg or 0.62% to trade at Rs 68,818.

On the Comex, gold futures were trading at $1,943.50 per troy ounce, down $1.40 or 0.07% while sliver futures were trading at $22.665, down $0.145 or 0.64%. Price of spot gold held its ground at $1,932.93 per ounce. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,943.30. Spot silver ticked up 0.1% to $22.671 per ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $945.11, and palladium added 0.3% to $1,351.16.