Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai authority announces holidays for private schools

Dubai: Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai announced Eid Al Adha holidays for private schools. Schools will be closed for Eid from Tuesday June 27. Campuses will open again on Monday, July 3.

According to the KHDA’s general academic calendar, for schools that started in September (academic year 2022-23), the year is not to end before June 28, 2023. Their new academic year (2023-24) begins on August 28. For schools that started the academic year 2023-24 in April, the summer break begins on July 3, with classes resuming on August 28.