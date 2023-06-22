DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE President pardons 988 prisoners

Jun 22, 2023, 03:47 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi   has pardoned 988 prisoners. The prisoners who were sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences  were ordered to release ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The decision  is in line with UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance. This will give the released prisoners to start a new life and thus they will be able to contribute to the service of their families and communities.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries  pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

 

