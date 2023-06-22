Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Fire-Boltt has launched new smartwatch in the market. The wearable is named ‘Ultimate’ is available for purchase via the official Fire-Boltt website. The metallic strap variant is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is available in Black, Silver, and Gold colours. The leather strap variant is priced at Rs. 1,799 and is offered in Black and Brown colours.

The Fire-Boltt Ultimate smartwatch has a round dial and 2 buttons. It has a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and allows users to take calls from a connected smartphone using the microphone and speaker on the watch. It is compatible with both iOS as well as Android smartphones.

The Fire-Boltt Ultimate is equipped with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also has several sports modes including cycling and swimming. It packs a 270 mAh battery. The watch also has inbuilt games, a remote control to click photos on a connected smartphone, music controls, an alarm clock, a timer, a stopwatch, weather monitoring, and sedentary reminders.