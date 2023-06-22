Forex Market: Indian rupee end higher against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended higher against the US dollar. As per market experts, weakening of the US currency, easing crude oil prices and sustained foreign funds inflows supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened stronger at 81.94 and rose to 81.93, up by 8 paise against its previous close. Indian rupee ended 9 paise higher at 81.95 per US dollar. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.01 against the US dollar.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 4,013.10 crore.