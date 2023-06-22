HS Prannoy waltzed into the quarterfinal of the Taipei Open

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy cruised into the Taipei Open quarterfinals on Thursday after defeating Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto in straight games. Prannoy, the country’s top-ranked men’s singles player, defeated former world championship bronze medalist Sugiarto in the BWF World Tour Super 300 competition in 36 minutes.

In the last eight stage, the world number nine will face Hong Kong’s fifth seed, Angus Ng Ka Long. Prannoy, who won the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month, has been on a roll lately. He made it to the semifinals of the Indonesia Open, a Super 1000 tournament, last week, where he fell to world No. 1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Prannoy is the last remaining Indian in the competition. Former Commonwealth Games medalist Parupalli Kashyap was defeated by local favourite Su Li Yang 16-21 17-21. It was also the end of the road for Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor’s mixed doubles team. Taipei’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min defeated the Indian duo 13-21, 18-21. Tanya Kamath was likewise no match for World Championship and Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu Ying, losing 11-21 6-21. The World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300 are the six levels of the BWF World Tour.