Karnataka govt offers new instructions to schools: Bag weight should not exceed 15% of student’s bodyweight

The Department of School Education and Literacy in Karnataka on Wednesday reissued the 2019 circular to the schools and requested that the block-level education officers guarantee strict compliance of the order. The department was urging schools in the state to adhere to the school bag standards.

According to the circular, the school bag’s maximum authorised weight should not exceed 15% of the student’s body weight. The recommended weights for children’s bags are 1.5–2 kg for classes 1-2, 2-3 kg for classes 3-5, 3–4 kg for courses 6–8, and 4-5 kg for classes 9–10.

Additionally, the circular recommended that schools hold a ‘no bag day’ once each week, ideally on Saturdays.

The Dr. VP Niranjanaradhya Committee’s recommendations served as the basis for the order’s issuance. The committee was established by the state government to investigate the health effects that heavy school bags may have on students

In 2018–19, the committee—which was established a number of years earlier—submitted its final report.

The Karnataka government issued an order requiring schools to make sure that the weight of a schoolbag is not more than 10% of the child’s weight back in 2019, when the committee’s final report was delivered.

The Bureau of Indian Standards said earlier in April of this year that it will create a standard to address the problem of hefty school backpacks that students carry on a daily basis. In response to inquiries regarding children’s bulky school bags, the Director General of BIS announced that the company would soon conduct study and develop a standard.