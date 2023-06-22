Know all benefits of morning sex

Morning sex is associated with fantastic health benefits. Even studies revealed that one of the best times to have sex is to have it in the morning.

Morning sex acts as a great workout. Having sex is a great way to burn calories. Having sex is a good exercise you can start your day with. You can burn calories and also warm up your mornings.

Sex helps release oxytocin in your blood which in turn makes you feel better and improves shows effect on your day. Some studies believe that having sex in the morning can help you become more productive throughout the day.

Also Read: These yoga asanas will help regulate irregular periods

Testosterone levels are high in the morning. Having sex in the morning relaxes your body and also helps you face the day better. You will look forward to the day when you have some good sex in the morning.

Morning sex makes you happier.