Neeraj Chopra will return to action for Diamond League in Lausanne

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete in the sixth stage of the Diamond League in Lausanne on June 30 after recuperating from a hamstring issue. The world number one Indian’s name has been entered in the javelin throw event on the list provided by the famous athletics meet’s organisers.In addition to Chopra, notable Indian athletes Jeswin Aldrin and Sreeshankar have entered the long jump. “In the javelin, Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be challenged by Czech Jakub Vadlejch and German Julian Weber,” the competition’s official website recently reported.

Chopra revealed on Twitter last month that he had suffered a muscle strain during training and, as a precaution, had withdrawn from the FBK Games in the Netherlands (June 4) and the Paavo Nurmi meet in Finland (June 13). The 25-year-old also did not compete in the recent National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. On June 27, he also had a tournament at the Golden Spike Ostrava in the Czech Republic. On May 5, the 25-year-old won the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 88.67m, completing off a flawless start to the season.