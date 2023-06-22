Police arrested a man for trying to forcibly convert his live-in partner

According to sources, the Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended a man on Wednesday for reportedly attempting to forcefully convert his live-in partner to Islam. “On June 16, we received a complaint from a woman accusing her lover Faheem (25) and his family members of attempting to convert her to Islam by force feeding her beef,” Satish Kumar, Aonla police station house officer (SHO), stated.

The police filed a FIR under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Faheem and six others based on the complaint. According to the SHO, the woman had been in a live-in relationship with Faheem for several years. “Faheem has been arrested and imprisoned.” “We are attempting to apprehend other suspects in the case,” added the SHO.