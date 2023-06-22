Redmi launches new storage variant of Redmi 12C in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Redmi launched new storage variant of Redmi 12C in the Indian markets. Redmi India launched 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Redmi 12C. Redmi 12C was released in India earlier this year in March.

The new variant is priced at Rs. 9,999. The base 4GB + 64GB variant and the 6GB + 128GB option are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. The model is offered in four colours – Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple. It is available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets.

The dual nano SIM handset features a 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin out-of-the-box. Redmi 12C is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity.