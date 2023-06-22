Rs 3,354.40-crore scheme aimed at providing nutritious food to girls and Women

The Odisha cabinet adopted a Rs 3,354.40-crore scheme on Wednesday aimed at improving nutrition outcomes for teenage girls, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and extremely underweight infants, according to Chief Secretary PK Jena. He stated that as part of the ‘Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana’ (MSPY), healthy food would be provided to all teenage girls, they would be screened for anaemia and nutrition deficit, and the government would hold ‘Kishori Melas’. The government would offer pregnant women and breastfeeding moms with an additional ration of nutrient-rich food, such as millets and eggs. Likewise, nutritious food would be offered to underweight youngsters up to the age of six, he added.

Jena stated that the scheme would be implemented over a five-year period beginning in fiscal year 2023-24, at a cost of Rs 3,354.40 crore. Aside from that, the state cabinet approved 14 additional suggestions, one of which was requesting the inclusion of Sora wording in the Constitution’s 8th schedule.

Jagannath Saraka, the state’s ST and SC Development Minister, stated that it will aid in the preservation, development, and transmission of the Sora language and culture. According to him, it will assist more than 5 lakh Sora-speaking persons in the state.