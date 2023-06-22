Rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 82.01 against US dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee rose 8 paise to settle at 82.01 against the US dollar, as a bullish trend in domestic equities and falling crude oil prices boosted market morale. However, forex traders claimed that a strong dollar against big rivals overseas limited the rupee’s gains. The domestic unit opened sluggish at 82.13 and reached an intraday high of 81.99 on the interbank foreign exchange.

The local unit eventually finished at 82.01 against the US dollar, up 8 paise from the previous close. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.10 percent at 102.64. The benchmark Brent crude oil price fell 0.9% to USD 75.83 per barrel.

In the domestic equities market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 195.45 points, or 0.31 percent, to a new high of 63,523.15, while the wider Nifty rose 40.15 points, or 0.21 percent, to a new high of 18,856.85. According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net purchasers in the capital markets on Wednesday, purchasing shares worth Rs 4,013.10 crore.