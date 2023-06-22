Russian President Vladimir Putin to deploy Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles for combat duty

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that his country will soon deploy Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles for combat duty, according to Reuters. These new generation missiles have the capacity to carry 10 or more nuclear warheads, raising concerns about the nuclear standoff in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Putin stated that the first Sarmat launchers will be operational “in the near future.” He also emphasized the significance of Russia’s nuclear triad, which involves the capability to strike from land, sea, or air. During a speech to military academy graduates, Putin highlighted the development of the nuclear triad as crucial for Russia’s military security and global stability. He noted that a significant portion of the Strategic Missile Forces already have the latest Yars systems, and the troops are being equipped with modern missile systems featuring the Avangard hypersonic warhead.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking to the graduating students in the Kremlin’s St George’s Hall, stated that the “collective west” was engaging in a “real war” against Russia.

The Sarmat missile holds great significance for Russia as a powerful weapon designed for long-range nuclear strikes. However, its deployment has experienced delays, missing the initial target of autumn 2022. Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Russia’s space agency, previously announced that the missiles would be stationed in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, utilizing the same silos and locations currently occupied by the older Voyevoda missiles they aim to replace.

The announcement of the Sarmat missiles comes as Ukraine is reportedly preparing a counteroffensive to reclaim areas currently under Russian occupation. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently acknowledged that the progress of the counteroffensive has been slower than desired, with only eight villages announced as liberated after two weeks of operations. Heavy mining and Russian air superiority pose significant challenges to Ukraine’s advancement.