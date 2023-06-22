Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ‘illegal’ branch in Mumbai demolished by BMC, stirred controversy

A Shiv Sena (UBT) shakha (unit) was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday afternoon because it was a ‘illegal construction.’ Protests were sparked by the action, and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

The demolished property was located in Bandra East’s Nirmal Nagar area. Workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT) gathered to oppose the destruction even as the large JCB machines reduced the building to ruins.

Office-holders for Sena asserted that no previous notification of the destruction had been given. One of the protesters questioned the recent opening of a party office for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nearby.

‘The office is located near a nullah (drain). It was recently inaugurated by Eknath Shinde’s party in the presence of a minister, Uday Samant. Will they demolish that too?’ the protester asked.

She further questioned the deliberate targeting of the opposition party in Maharashtra, saying that all illegal structures have to be demolished.

The Shiv Sena UBT office bearer emphasised that they will resist the pressure and added, ‘We were working for the people of Maharashtra from this office, and we will continue to do so.’ The action was taken a day after Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, announced that his party, the Shiv Sena (UBT), will stage a major protest on July 1 against “fund irregularities and corruption” in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).