Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy moves into quarterfinals

Taipei: In badminton, ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy entered the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Taipei Open. HS Prannoy defeated Tommy Sugiarto on Indonesia by ‘21-9, 21-17’ in just 36 minutes. The world number nine HS Prannoy will face Hong Kong’s fifth seed Angus Ng Ka Long in quarterfinals.

Prannoy claimed the Malaysia Masters Super 300 title last month. Last week, he o entered the semifinals of Indonesia Open. In that he lost to world No.1 and eventual winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Earlier, former Commonwealth Games medallist Parupalli Kashyap went down ‘16-21, 17-21’ to Su Li Yang of Taiwan. India’s mixed doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor lost to Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Lin Xiao Min.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 750, Super 500, and Super 300 in order.