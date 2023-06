The brother of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) councillor K Radha Krishna has been charged by the police with raping a 13-year-old girl in Nizamabad, Telangana.

In the Bodhan Mandal area of Nizamabad’s Shanker Nagar, accused K Ravindher and a friend sexually assaulted a teenager.

Police confirmed that the girl was from the area and have filed a complaint against the pair under the appropriate provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.