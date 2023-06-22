Thalapathy Vijay released first look of his upcoming Tamil movie “Leo”

On his 49th birthday, superstar Thalapathy Vijay surprised his fans with the first look at his next Tamil film “Leo.” After the smash “Master” in 2021, Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will work together again on this project. Vijay is seen striking a hammer in the poster, which the actor shared on his social media accounts at midnight. Snowcapped mountains and a hyena can be seen in the backdrop. On the poster, the slogan read, “In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons.” Kanagraj also posted the first look on Twitter and wished the actor well.

“The #LeoFirstLook has arrived!” @actorvijayanna, happy birthday! I’m overjoyed to work with you again, na! “Have a great time,” the director tweeted. Aside from the first look, the makers are also planning to release the first song from the Tamil film, titled “Naa Ready”. “Leo” also stars Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt, who makes his Tamil debut. “Leo” also stars Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Anirudh Ravichander, who wrote music for Vijay’s successful films “Kaththi”, “Master”, and “Beast”, is composing the soundtrack for the film produced by SS Lalit Kumar.