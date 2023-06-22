UAE authority announces partial road closure, speed limits on major road

Abu Dhabi: Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi announced partial road closure and new speed limits on a major road. A new speed limit will apply on Abu Dhabi’s Al Saada Bridge from June 23. The new speed limit was announced as road works taking place in the area. The speed limit will be in force until the end of December 2023.

The speed limit will be reduced to 80kmph in both directions of the bridge on the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street from Friday. ITC urged all drivers urged to follow traffic signs and take the suggested alternative routes.