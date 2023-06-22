Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches new international flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a new flight service to Egypt. The air carrier will operate flights to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. The new flights will begin on November 1, 2023.

The flights from Abu Dhabi and Cairo will operate on Wednesday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app with fares starting at Dh279.

Earlier the air carrier announced fliths to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. It will also resume operations to Larnaca, Santorini and Sohag in Egypt. The air carrier will also increase frequency of flights to Tirana, Yerevan, Baku, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Athens, Almaty, Astana, Sarajevo, Ankara, Tashkent and Samarkand. The airline also added its 10th aircraft to the fleet.