Wushu Association of India will conduct the selection trials for Asian Games on June 23 and 24

The Wushu Association of India announced on Thursday that the selection trials for the 19th Asian Games will be held in Srinagar on June 23 and 24. The national coaching camp began on June 6 in Srinagar and will end on August 3. The first phase will feature 45 campers, and the second phase will have 37 campers. According to the Sports Ministry, the names of the shortlisted athletes must be submitted to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) by June 30.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has approved a two-month national camp in Hanzhou from September 25 to October 8 to prepare the Indian team for the Asian Games. The selection committee is led by Jitender Singh Bajwa, president of the Wushu Association of India, and includes Dronacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo, national chief coach, Suhel Ahmed, Arif, and Abhilash Saxena.