17 opposition parties resolved to fight BJP in 2024 LS election

On Friday, 17 opposition parties agreed to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in order to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by putting aside their differences. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said during a joint press conference after an almost four-hour meeting in which leaders of 17 parties aired their views, that the leaders will meet in the coming days to finalise their plan of fighting together.

“We had a good meeting, and several leaders shared their perspectives. 17 parties have decided to work together and run together in the Lok Sabha elections,” he told reporters. Kumar, who held the first such gathering, stated that they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against it by attempting to change the country’s history. The next conference of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh in next month, according to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

“We have decided to prepare a common agenda and will make decisions on how to proceed at the next meeting, We will have to develop separate plans for each state, and we will work together to dethrone the BJP at the national level,” he stated.