Assam flood affected around 5 lakh people

Assam’s flood situation remained dire, with over five lakh people affected by the downpour, which has claimed one life so far, officials said on Friday. The state’s major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level in various spots. The Met Department predicts significant rain over the next four days, which might raise water levels much more.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, flooding affected 4.95 lakh people as of Thursday evening. Flooding has killed one person in Tamulpur, Udalguri district. According to a CWC report, the Brahmaputra is running above the danger level at Nematighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri. Other rivers that cross the red line are the Puthimari (Kamrup), Paglagiya (Nalbari), and Manas (Barpeta).

The Regional Meteorological Department has issued a ‘yellow’ advisory for Friday, advising residents to be on the lookout for heavy rains and thunderstorms in various regions of the state. So far, floods have affected sixteen districts in total, as well as four more sub-divisions. The worst impacted sub-division is Bajali, with about 2.60 lakh people affected.

More than 14,000 people are being housed in 83 rescue camps spread across seven districts, with another 79 relief distribution facilities also open. Rescue and relief activities have been carried out by paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), civil authorities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and residents.