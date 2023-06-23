Assam flood situation still dire, 1 died, about 5 lakh people affected

According to authorities, one person died in Assam on Friday as the state’s flood situation remained dire and about five lakh people were still affected by the heavy rains.

At various locations throughout the state, a number of rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger mark.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast significant rain over the upcoming several days, which could further raise the water levels, so relief from the floods is not anticipated anytime soon.

In Tamulpur in the Udalguri district, there was one flooding-related death reported. A report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) states that as of Thursday evening, 4.95 lakh people had been impacted by the flooding.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Nematighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri, according to a Central Water Commission (CWC) report. There were several other rivers flowing over the red mark, including Puthimari (Kamrup), Paglagiya (Nalbari), and Manas (Barpeta).

As flood waters flooded their homes and some hutments were demolished by the downpour, a number of residents were compelled to relocate to safer regions.

Floods have so far devastated 16 districts and four smaller subdivisions. The Bajali sub-division, the worst-hit division in the state, was affected by the flood to the tune of about 2.60 lakh people.

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert for Friday, warning residents to be on the lookout and be informed in case there are thunderstorms and heavy rain in several areas of the state.

In seven districts, there are 83 relief camps housing more than 14,000 people, and 79 relief distribution sites are also operational.