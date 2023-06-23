Authorities Grant Power to Collectors and RDOs for Stray Dog Euthanasia

Collectors and RDOs, functioning as District Magistrates and Sub-Divisional Magistrates respectively, have been granted the authority to order the culling of stray dogs under Section 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This decision, made during a high-level meeting attended by ministers MB Rajesh and J Chinchu Rani, aims to address public complaints regarding these animals.

While a specific order was not issued to avoid contempt of court, Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup explained the relevant legal provisions during the meeting. Minister MB Rajesh urged the public not to take matters into their own hands and instead adhere to the law when dealing with strays.

Stray dogs suffering from severe injuries or incurable illnesses will be euthanized in compliance with the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) rules. Additionally, the meeting concluded that an approach to the Supreme Court will be made to address any rules or norms impeding the functioning of Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers.

The procedure for addressing the stray dog issue involves members of the public filing complaints under Section 133 of the CrPC against animals causing public nuisance. If deemed necessary, the respective DM or SDM can issue an order under CrPC 133 for the animal’s euthanasia. The order is then to be carried out by the “dog’s owner,” with local self-government bodies identified as the owners as per the amended ABC rules. DMs or SDMs have the authority to direct the secretaries of these bodies to take action after scrutinizing the complaint.