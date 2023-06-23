Board of secondary education included biographies of famous leaders

Biographies of Hindutva philosopher V D Savarkar, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, and tribal leader Birsa Munda have been placed in the curriculum of UP board of secondary education for classes 9 to 12. The curriculum includes biographies of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati, and writer and liberation fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma.

Dibyakant Shukla, Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), told PTI that biographies of 11 leaders have been incorporated in the moral education syllabus for classes 9 to 12. Students will learn about these leaders beginning in the school year 2023-24, he said. Aside from that, numerous aspects of science and technology have been incorporated into the computer curriculum, according to Shukla. He stated that the goal of incorporating new topics into the curriculum is to assure children’s overall development. The class 9 curriculum includes Surya namaskar, asanas, mudras, and pranayama. Along with this, Ashtanga yoga has been thoroughly explained, he noted. Students will take a written test and a practical test for 50 points each as part of their moral education, yoga and sports, and physical education curriculum.