Comedian Billy Crystal and rapper Queen Latifah are among the 46th crop of Kennedy Center honorees

The Kennedy Center announced that the 46th batch of honorees for one of the most esteemed arts awards in the United States includes beloved comedian Billy Crystal and pioneering rapper Queen Latifah. Alongside them, acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming, Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, and singer Dionne Warwick will also be honored at the annual gala held in Washington on December 3, according to a statement.

The Kennedy Center event, hosted at Washington’s performing arts complex dedicated to the memory of President John F. Kennedy, brings a touch of glamour to the capital, where such red carpet occasions are infrequent. The gala serves as a venue where distinguished artists mingle with Washington’s top political figures, including sitting presidents. President Joe Biden has attended the event for the past two years.

The 46th iteration of the event will be hosted by Gloria Estefan, a 2017 Kennedy Center honoree, who will guide a series of star-studded tributes.

In a statement, the new honorees expressed their gratitude for the recognition. Queen Latifah, an actress, singer, and rapper, said she was “humbled to be included in this incredible list of artists.” Reflecting on her journey, she mentioned the obstacles she faced and the limits that were imposed upon her, but expressed joy at being recognized alongside other multi-talented individuals, not only for herself and her team but also for their community.

Billy Crystal, renowned for his extensive comedic career that includes hits like When Harry Met Sally, echoed a similar sentiment. He expressed feeling overwhelmed to be part of such an amazing group of artists and reminisced about his lifelong dedication to making people laugh, starting from a young age. He mentioned how much he wished his parents and family could be present at the Kennedy Center to witness this joyous occasion.

The Kennedy Center Honors hold great significance within the arts community, and being recognized as an honoree is a moment of immense pride and achievement for these individuals.