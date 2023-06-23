Disney uses artificial intelligence for the opening sequence of the new Marvel series Secret Invasion

According to reports, Disney has utilized artificial intelligence (AI) in the opening sequence of the new Marvel superhero series Secret Invasion, leading to anxiety and anger within Hollywood, particularly as television and film writers are currently on strike. The director of the series, Ali Selim, disclosed in a recent interview that the Disney+ show, which revolves around shape-shifting aliens and features Samuel L Jackson, employed both AI and human illustrators to create its opening credits.

The abstract sequence in question combines green-toned urban landscapes, spaceships, and enigmatic human characters, gradually revealing themselves as the reptilian extra-terrestrial ‘Skrulls’ featured in the series. Selim explained that the use of AI aimed to evoke a sense of anticipation, stating, “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it—it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? ‘Who did this? Who is this?’” He further described the collaborative process of working with AI, where they would discuss ideas, themes, and words, and then the computer would generate visual content that could be refined and altered through further input.

The revelation has been met with strong criticism within Hollywood. Concerns over AI replacing the jobs of scriptwriters, designers, and even actors loom large, particularly amidst the ongoing writers’ strike. The refusal of studios like Netflix and Disney to rule out the use of AI as a replacement for human creatives was one of the factors that led to the strike, now in its eighth week.

Some individuals involved in the production of Secret Invasion expressed their apprehension and disappointment regarding the use of AI. Jeff Simpson, credited as the show’s visual development concept artist, tweeted his concern about the potential impacts of AI, stating that he believed it to be unethical and a threat to artists’ careers. Storyboard artist Jon Lam described the use of AI as “salt in the wounds of all Artists and Writers in the WGA strike.”

In response to the backlash, Method Studios, the company responsible for creating the main titles of Secret Invasion, clarified that AI was just one tool among the various tools utilized by their artists. They emphasized that no artists’ jobs were replaced by the implementation of AI.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has called for binding agreements with studios and streamers to regulate the use of AI in order to address concerns and protect the interests of artists.