Emirates Airline increases frequency to these cities

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has decided to increase frequency of flights to Saudi Arabia. The air carrier will operate additional flights to and from Saudi Arabia to meet the travel demands of Hajj pilgrims.

Emirates would add flights to and from Mecca, and Jeddah. Medina will also be served with daily flights during this time. Ten flights have been added to and from Jeddah, which will be operated on Boeing 777s until 7 July.

Also Read: Comedian Billy Crystal and rapper Queen Latifah are among the 46th crop of Kennedy Center honorees

The Hajj flights to Jeddah will run in parallel to Emirate’s existing schedule to Saudi Arabia. The additional flights are open to passengers with a valid Hajj visa, above the age of 12, and those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The airline has added ten flights to Amman from 21 to 30 June, and ten more flights to Beirut from 20 to 29 June. The airline has added five flights to Dammam from 21 to 25 June and nine flights to Kuwait from 22 June to 2 July.