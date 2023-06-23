Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar. As per market experts, strengthening of the US currency, sustained outflow of foreign funds from domestic equities, negative sentiments in the domestic as well as global equity markets weighed on the Indian currency. Meanwhile, the easing crude oil prices capped the fall in the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 82.05 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 8 paise from its previous close. Indian rupee closed lower at 82.03 per dollar. On Thursday, the rupee settled at 81.97 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.20% at 102.59. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 693.28 crore.