Gold worth Rs 2.56 crore seized at airport

New Delhi: Five-kilogram gold worth Rs 2.56 crore was seized by Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport in new Delhi. The officials also arrested five passengers who smuggled the gold into the country. The passengers, who were Indian citizens, smuggled the gold via Bangkok.

A case with charges of smuggling against them has been filed. Two of the four passengers arrived at Delhi Airport’s Terminal -3 on June 21 and another two on June 22. The other individual arrived on June 20.