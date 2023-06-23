DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Gold worth Rs 2.56 crore seized at airport

Jun 23, 2023, 02:46 pm IST

New Delhi: Five-kilogram gold worth Rs 2.56 crore  was seized by Customs officials at  Indira Gandhi International Airport in new Delhi. The officials also arrested five passengers  who smuggled the gold into the country. The passengers, who were Indian citizens, smuggled the gold via Bangkok.

A case with charges of smuggling against them has been filed. Two of the four passengers arrived at Delhi Airport’s Terminal -3 on June 21 and another two on June 22. The other individual arrived on June 20.

