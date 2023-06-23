Govt rolled out face authentification feature in PM-Kisan app

Government on Thursday rolled out a face authentication function in the PM-Kisan app, allowing beneficiary farmers to complete their e-KYC process by just scanning their face on mobile phones rather than utilising a one-time password or fingerprints. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar unveiled the app feature at a ceremony attended by Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda, and state officials.

“PM-Kisan scheme has become the first scheme of the government to do e-KYC through facial authentication mobile app,” Meherda added, explaining the new function. This programme is particularly handy for farmers who are elderly and whose mobile number is not linked to their Aadhaar.” Meherda stated that on May 21, this year, the ministry began pilot testing of the facial authentication feature in the PM-Kisan mobile app. He claims that the e-KYC of 3 lakh farmers has been completed successfully since then. Previously, e-KYC of PM-Kisan beneficiaries was performed using either biometrics at a designated centre or one-time passwords emailed to cell phone numbers connected to Aadhaar.