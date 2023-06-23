HP launches 3 new gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: International tech brand, HP launched 3 new gaming laptops in India- HP Victus 16 (2023), Omen 16 (2023), and HP Omen Transcend 16. All the new HP laptops are powered by 13th-Gen Intel processors. Users can also configure them with Nvidia RTX 4000-series GPUs.

Victus 16 (2023): The laptop features a 16.1-inch display with Full-HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display promises a 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut. Users can configure the laptop with up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with GeForce RTX 4060 mobile GPU.

The Victus 16 (2023) includes three USB-A ports, a Type-C port with PD support, a headphone/ microphone combo, and a multi-format SD media card reader. Users will also get a 1-month Xbox Game Pass free. Other features include an 83Wh battery, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, HD webcam, and dual speakers by Bang and Olufsen.

The Victus 16 (2023) is available for a starting price of Rs 59,999.

HP Omen 16 (2023): The Omen 16 (2023) offers similar capabilities as the Victus (2023) but with a different design. The laptop includes a 16.1-inch display with up to QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

It also includes a Full-HD cam. The Omen (2023) is powered by 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 4050 GPU. Other features include up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB storage, and more.

The HP Omen 16 (2023) has a starting price tag of Rs 1,04,999.

HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023): . Users can configure the laptop with up to GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics and up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. It is backed by 97Wh battery pack and the Omen Tempest cooling system. The laptop carries two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6e support.

The HP Ome Transcend 16 (2023) laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 1,59,999.