India become a powerful nation under the leadership of PM Modi

According to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, India has become a powerful nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is being welcomed by top foreign leaders. He was speaking at a gathering here to showcase the accomplishments of Modi’s nine-year leadership. It was intended to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but he had to cancel because his helicopter couldn’t land here owing to bad weather. “India is becoming a powerful nation under Modiji’s leadership.” Even smaller countries used to be hostile during Congress’ reign. “However, the situation has shifted now that top world leaders are welcoming the prime minister,” he explained.

“There is a new India emerging. Pakistan is terrified of us, and China is also avoiding a confrontation,” Chouhan stated. Under Modi’s leadership, the country addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and conducted a huge immunisation campaign. He said that it had also evacuated students during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Chouhan stated that the MP government built roads, provided electricity and water, and improved the state’s irrigation potential. Several assistance initiatives for women, farmers, and students had been launched in the state, according to the CM. In his address to the conference, MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma accused former Congress chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath of corruption during their tenures, which resulted in people battling for power, roads, and water.