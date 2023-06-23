Komaki launches 2023 Komaki SE electric scooter: price, features

Mumbai: Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Komaki has launched upgraded version of SE electric scooter. The 2023 Komaki SE price starts at Rs 96,968 (ex-showroom). It is offered in three variants — Eco, Sport and Sport Performance.

The Komaki SE Eco gives a range of 75-90km , the Komaki SE Sport gives 110-140km range and Komaki SE Sport Performance gives 150-180km range. The speed limit is 55-60km for the Komaki SE Eco, it is 75-80km for the Komaki SE Sport and Komaki SE Sport Performance Upgrade.

Below are the 2023 Komaki SE prices (ex-showroom):

Komaki SE Eco – Rs 96,968

Komaki SE Sport – Rs 1,29,938

Komaki SE Sport Performance Upgrade – Rs 1,38,427

The electric scooter uses a 3kW hub motor mated to a LiFePO4 battery. This battery can be fully charged in 4-5 hours. There are three ride modes — Eco, Sport and Turbo. The SE has a 20-litre boot.

The 2023 Komaki SE features parking assist, cruise control, reverse assist, LED front winkers and LED DRLs. The electric scooter gets a dual disc brake system, keyless operation and anti-skid technology.