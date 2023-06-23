KTM launches new KTM 200 Duke 2023 in India: price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand, KTM launched all-new KTM 200 Duke 2023 in India. The new bike is priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in two colours — Electronic Orange and Dark Silver Metallic.

The KTM 200 Duke 2023 is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, FI engine. The engine delivers 25PS of maximum power and 19.2Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The motorcycle is based on a split-trellis frame and uses WP Apex USD forks at the front and a 10-step adjustable WP Apex monoshock at the rear. There is a 300mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle has been upgraded with an LED headlamp.