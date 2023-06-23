Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan calls for a ban of the film Adipurush

Gajendra Chauhan, a popular actor from the 90s TV show Mahabharat, recently shared his negative views on the film Adipurush. He called for a ban on the film, stating that the filmmaker had already been punished by its rejection from the audience and they deserved to be punished.

Expressing his opinion, Gajendra Chauhan said, “This film should not have been released at all. The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it.” He mentioned that he made the decision not to watch Adipurush after seeing the trailer, as he did not want to compromise his beliefs and preferred to see Lord Ram portrayed as Lord Shri Ram.

Despite having a ticket, Gajendra Chauhan did not attend the screening of the film. People have been criticizing the movie for its poorly written dialogues, weak screenplay, but they have shown appreciation for the visual effects (VFX) and cinematography.

Regarding the revised dialogues in Adipurush, written by Manoj Muntashir, Gajendra Chauhan believed that it was pointless since the damage had already been done. He accused Manoj of introducing ignorance to the world and lacking knowledge, claiming that Manoj had compiled dialogues taken from various videos of writers circulating on social media and presented them as his own work.

Adipurush is a mega-budget film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. Despite the significant investment in the film, its response from the audience suggests that it may struggle to recover its costs.