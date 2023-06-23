Mercedes Benz launches AMG SL55 Roadster in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, Mercedes Benz has launched AMG SL55 Roadster version in India. The price starts at Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). It is offered in three colours for the fabric roof: Black, Dark Red, and Grey.

Buyers are presented with a choice of five interior upholstery options: Black Nappa leather and microfiber with red stitching, Black Nappa leather, Sienna brown Nappa leather, Truffle brown Nappa leather, and Black Nappa leather and microfiber with yellow stitching. Furthermore, two interior trim options, namely aluminum and carbon fiber, and two seat options, namely AMG sports seats and AMG performance seats, are available.

The car is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 petrol engine. This engine delivers 476hp and 700Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It transmitts power to all four wheels through Mercedes’ cutting-edge 4Matic+ system. AMG SL55 Roadster can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph inf just 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 295kph. The SL 55 comes equipped with rear axle steering as a standard feature.

The SL 55 roadster stretches 4,705mm in length, spans 1,915mm in width, and stands tall at 1,359mm. it has a wheelbase of 2,700mm. The car features Panamericana front grille, angular LED headlights, an elongated bonnet with two dynamic power domes, quad exhausts, and 20-inch alloys as standard.