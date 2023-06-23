Motorola launches new colour version of Edge 40 in India: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched new colour versions of its Edge 40 in India. The phone will be available in Viva Magenta colour. It was launched in the country in May this year in three colour options — Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option of Motorola Edge 40 in Viva Magenta is priced at Rs. 29,999.

Motorola Edge 40 has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of USF 3.1 inbuilt storage. Other features include a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie camera and 256GB of USF 3.1 inbuilt storage. The Motorola Edge 40 carries a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.