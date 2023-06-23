Neymar’s mansion construction abruptly stopped

Construction work on a mansion owned by Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr has been halted following environmental violations, with potential fines of at least $1 million, officials have confirmed. The luxurious residence is situated in Mangaratiba, a coastal town on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

According to the local government’s statement, the project breached regulations related to the use and extraction of fresh water sources, as well as the handling of rock and sand. If these violations are substantiated, Neymar Jr could face fines totaling at least 5 million reais ($1.05 million).

During the visit to cease construction, officials reported that Neymar Jr’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, directed insults towards them. Although threatened with arrest, he was ultimately not detained.

A spokesperson for the Neymar family declined to provide any comment on the matter.